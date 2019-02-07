World News
February 7, 2019 / 3:26 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

EU's Mogherini repeats call for peaceful solution in Venezuelan to avoid chaos

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini holds a news conference after an EU-African Union meeting in Brussels, Belgium, January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini repeated a call on Thursday for a peaceful and political solution to a worsening crisis in Venezuela at the opening of a meeting of the International Contact Group in Uruguay.

Mogherini, the EU’s top diplomat, said at the meeting that such a solution was the only route to avoid further chaos in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro is facing calls to step down and some 3 million people have fled abroad.

Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Adam Jourdan

