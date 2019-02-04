World News
Venezuela's Guaido says Maduro government trying to move public funds to Uruguay

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido walks at the National Assembly before a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Monday the government of President Nicolas Maduro was trying to move up to $1.2 billion from state development bank Bandes to a financial entity in Uruguay, though he did not present evidence.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

Guaido, in a televised speech, called on the Uruguayan government to not allow the operation, which he denounced as the “theft of public funds.”

Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing Sarah Marsh

