Former diplomat Abrams to lead U.S. efforts on Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. diplomat Elliott Abrams will lead U.S. efforts on Venezuela, where Washington has recognized an opposition leader as the legitimate president of the South American country, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

“Elliott will be a true asset to our mission to help the Venezuelan people fully restore democracy and prosperity to their country,” Pompeo said in announcing Abrams’ appointment. He said Abrams would accompany him to the United Nations on Saturday for a Security Council meeting on Venezuela.