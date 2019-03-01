U.S. will continue actions against Venezuela's Maduro: Abrams

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a meeting with international representatives in support of his government in Caracas, Venezuela February 26, 2019. Picture taken February 26, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will continue to take “appropriate actions” against the government of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, including restricting travel visas for dozens of the embattled socialist president’s associates, U.S. special envoy Elliott Abrams said on Friday.

Abrams briefed reporters at the State Department after the U.S. Treasury imposed new sanctions targeting six Venezuelan government officials tied to Maduro.