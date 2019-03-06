U.S. puts financial institutions 'on notice' on Venezuela transactions: Bolton

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a meeting with international representatives in support of his government in Caracas, Venezuela February 26, 2019. Picture taken February 26, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday warned foreign banks and other financial institutions that they will face U.S. sanctions for “illegitimate” transactions that benefit Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and his network.

“The United States is putting foreign financial institutions on notice that they will face sanctions for being involved in facilitating illegitimate transactions that benefit Nicolas Maduro and his corrupt network,” Bolton said in a statement released by the White House.