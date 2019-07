FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is discussing the renewal of a license allowing Chevron Corp to continue operating in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil sector, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.

The waiver issued by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control will expire on July 27.