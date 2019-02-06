Politics
February 6, 2019 / 4:32 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Trump's Venezuela envoy to testify to U.S. House panel amid crisis

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will testify in the Democratic-led House of Representatives next week, as Washington presses for a change of government in the South American nation.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold the hearing, titled “Venezuela at a Crossroads,” with Abrams and Steve Olive, an official from the U.S. Agency for International Development, on Feb. 12.

The Trump administration has been ramping up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a socialist, to resign amid an economic crisis marked by widespread shortages and hyperinflation.

The United States and a growing number of other nations have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below