Trump's Venezuela envoy to testify to U.S. House panel amid crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, will testify in the Democratic-led House of Representatives next week, as Washington presses for a change of government in the South American nation.

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold the hearing, titled “Venezuela at a Crossroads,” with Abrams and Steve Olive, an official from the U.S. Agency for International Development, on Feb. 12.

The Trump administration has been ramping up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a socialist, to resign amid an economic crisis marked by widespread shortages and hyperinflation.

The United States and a growing number of other nations have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate president.