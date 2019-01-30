U.S. envoy for Venezuela says actions against Guaido would be foolish

Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido takes part in a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government outside a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Elliott Abrams, the U.S. envoy for Venezuela, cautioned socialist President Nicolas Maduro against acting against self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido, saying on Wednesday that such action would be an “extremely foolish move.”

“The security of interim President Guaido is a concern,” Abrams told a group of reporters. “The regime has not acted against him in some time and I hope that is because they recognize that he has the support of the vast majority of Venezuelans and that would be an extremely foolish move for the regime to make.”

Washington has backed Guaido in his push to force Maduro from power. Maduro, in turn, has barred Guaido from leaving Venezuela and frozen his assets.