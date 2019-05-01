U.S. military focused on gathering intelligence on Venezuela: Dunford

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr. speaks at a Senate Armed Services hearing on the proposal to establish a U.S. Space Force, in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States military is focused on collecting intelligence on the situation in Venezuela and to be prepared to respond if President Donald Trump requested more, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday.

“The situation is a little bit unclear today from our perspective between Maduro and Guaido,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford said during a Congressional hearing.

“We are doing what we can now to collect intelligence and make sure we have good visibility on what is happening down in Venezuela and also be prepared to support the President should he require more from the U.S. military,” Dunford said. He did not provide details on what more the U.S. military could do.