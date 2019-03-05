World News
March 5, 2019 / 10:03 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. envoy says it is hard to see role for Maduro in Venezuela's future

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington’s top envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, said on Tuesday it was hard to see a role for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the building of a “democratic Venezuela.”

“If he wanted to build a democratic Venezuela, he had the opportunity to do so, but he did not,” Abrams told reporters. “It is extremely difficult to see how he could play a positive role in a democratic election,” he said, adding that it was ultimately up to Venezuelans to decide Maduro’s future role.

Abrams also said that imposing U.S. secondary sanctions against non-U.S. citizens or entities tied to the Maduro government was “clearly a possibility,” although he said a decision had not been made on taking such a step.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below