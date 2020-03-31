U.S. calls for power-sharing transition in Venezuela, lays out proposal for sanctions relief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Tuesday called for a power-sharing transitional government in Venezuela made up of the opposition and some members of President Nicolas Maduro’s Socialist Party, and laid out for the first time how U.S. sanctions might be lifted, including on the vital oil sector.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

With the South American nation squeezed by a U.S. economic pressure campaign, low world oil prices and a spreading coronavirus pandemic, Washington unveiled a more toned-down approach aimed at promoting fair elections this year to end the political crisis there, U.S. officials said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to formally announce the administration’s “Democratic Transition Framework” for Venezuela, which, according to a document seen by Reuters, offers a detailed, “sequenced exit path” from tough U.S. sanctions if Maduro and his allies cooperate.

But it will be no easy task to draw Maduro, who holds onto power despite escalation of U.S. efforts to oust him and has showed no willingness to end his rule, onto a path of political reconciliation.

The initiative comes less than a week after the U.S. government took a more confrontational tack, indicting Maduro and more than a dozen other current and former top Venezuelan officials on charges of “narco-terrorism,” accusations he dismissed as false and racist.

Maduro’s staying power has become a source of frustration for President Donald Trump, U.S. officials have said privately. Maduro retains the backing of the military as well as Russia, China and Cuba.

“The regime is now under heavier pressure than it has ever been,” U.S. Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told Reuters, previewing the plan. “Maybe this pressure will lead to a serious discussion within the regime.”

The U.S. proposal, which Abrams said was approved by Trump, calls for Maduro to “step aside” and for the opposition-controlled National Assembly “to elect an inclusive transitional government acceptable to the major factions” and then oversee elections in late 2020.

But in what appears to be a softening of tone toward Maduro, Abrams said the plan did not call for him to be forced into exile and even suggested that he “could theoretically run” in the election.

RESISTANCE SEEN FROM SOCIALIST LAWMAKERS

With experts deeming OPEC member Venezuela among the countries that could be hardest hit by the coronavirus, opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed over the weekend the formation of an emergency government of members across the political spectrum.

The U.S. plan seeks to build on the effort by Guaido, who has been recognized by the United States and more than 50 other nations as the rightful president, as well as a failed round of negotiations between the two sides in Barbados last year that the Trump administration dismissed at the time.

The proposal represents a significantly less bellicose tone from the administration’s pronouncements since January of last year when Guaido invoked the constitution to assume a rival interim presidency, arguing that Maduro’s 2018 re-election was a sham. Maduro calls Guaido a U.S. puppet.

“Today we are announcing a Democratic Transition Framework to help Venezuelans escape from the national crisis that falling oil prices and the coronavirus have now deepened,” Abrams said in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal.

But the success of the plan, which calls for power-sharing between the Guaido-led opposition and Socialist lawmakers, would ultimately hinge on Socialist leaders turning on Maduro, the same strategy that Guaido has been unable to execute.

U.S. authorities in 2019 offered to lift individual parts of the sanctions in exchange for specific actions by Maduro, but that did not lead his allies to accept a deal, said sources familiar with the situation.

Socialist legislators are again considered unlikely to go along with the new U.S. plan.

A fresh offer of sanctions relief, however, seeks to persuade them to peel off from Maduro, whose immediate reaction, Abrams said, “will be to reject this.”

Individual sanctions on dozens of Venezuelan government officials could be lifted as soon as they give up their posts, Abrams said.

Broader economic sanctions, including on Venezuela’s oil sector and state oil company PDVSA, would be removed only after Maduro leaves office and all “foreign security forces” are withdrawn, a reference to Cuban operatives and a small Russian contingent, Abrams said.

He said, however, the proposal would not have a mechanism to revoke indictments against Maduro and his loyalists. “People should hire lawyers and start talking to the Department of Justice,” he added.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump confers with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a multilateral meeting with Western Hemisphere leaders about Venezuela during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

At the same time, the framework calls for amnesty and creation of a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” while allowing senior military officers, governors and mayors to stay in their positions during the transition period, Abrams said.

Under the plan, the Supreme Court and National Electoral Council would be replaced and political prisoners released, according to the State Department document. Guaido would also step down but could seek election to the presidency, Abrams said.

Abrams said that if the framework were adopted, there would be the possibility of help from the International Monetary Fund and the administration would also ask the U.S. Congress to approve aid.