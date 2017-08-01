FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 6:24 PM / in 14 days

U.S. calls for release of Venezuelan opposition leaders

1 Min Read

Mitzy Capriles de Ledezma, wife of former Caracas mayor Antonio Ledezma, reacts during a video showing her husband during a news conference in Madrid, Spain August 1, 2017.Sergio Perez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has deep concerns about the Venezuelan government's jailing of two opposition leaders and urges the unconditional release of prisoners and re-establishment of democracy in the South American country, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We call for their immediate release," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters, referring to opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, who were seized during nighttime raids on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Frances Kerry

