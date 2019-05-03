No U.S. intelligence gap on Venezuela, acting defense chief says

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan testifies before a House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on the Department of Defense - FY2020 Budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan dismissed any concerns about a potential intelligence failure on Venezuela like the one that preceded the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, as he disclosed talks at the Pentagon on Friday with top officials.

“I don’t feel like we have an intelligence gap. I think we have very good reporting,” Shanahan told reporters following a meeting at the Pentagon that included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House National Security Adviser John Bolton.

He did not suggest any moves toward U.S. military intervention in Venezuela, even as he acknowledged that all options were “on the table” — a common refrain by President Donald Trump’s administration.