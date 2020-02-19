World News
February 19, 2020 / 9:52 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Russia: U.S. sanctions on Rosneft won't hurt our ties with Venezuela

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that new U.S. sanctions on a subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft over Venezuela were a violation of international law and that they would not affect Moscow’s ties with Caracas.

The Kremlin was commenting after Washington tightened financial restrictions on Venezuela, blacklisting a Rosneft subsidiary that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has said provides a lifeline to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below