U.S. military says monitoring Venezuela events, no change in mission

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks with supporters in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military on Tuesday said it was monitoring developments in Venezuela but suggested no role in the unfolding events, as armed factions opposing and supporting President Nicolas Maduro clashed at a protest outside a Caracas air base.

“We are monitoring the recent developments in Venezuela closely and are in close contact with our interagency partners and senior chain of command. At the present time, U.S. Southern Command’s mission remains unchanged,” said Colonel Armando Hernandez, a spokesman at the U.S. military’s Southern Command, which oversees U.S. forces in Latin America.