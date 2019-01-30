U.S. sanctions Nicaragua’s petroleum company: U.S. national security adviser

FILE PHOTO - U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton arrives to address reporters as the Trump administration announces economic sanctions against Venezuela and the Venezuelan state owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PdVSA) during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has sanctioned Nicaragua’s Albanisa, a private company that imports and sells Venezuelan petroleum products, U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said on Wednesday, blasting Nicaragua’s leader.

“Through sanctioning PdVSA, the United States has also sanctioned Nicaragua’s ALBANISA, the government’s joint venture with PdVSA and slush fund of the corrupt regime of Daniel Ortega,” the White House’s John Bolton said in a tweet.