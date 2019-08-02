U.S. to outline plans to help Venezuela after Maduro leaves: U.S. official

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro waits for Enrique Iglesias, a Special Adviser of the European Union for Venezuela, before their meeting at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will outline Washington’s plans to help rebuild Venezuela in the event President Nicolas Maduro leaves - at a conference in Lima next week, a senior U.S. administration official said on Friday.

The official declined to give any details about U.S. President Donald Trump’s vague warning on Thursday of a blockade for Venezuela, but said that Maduro should view Trump’s comments as a sign he should take advantage of ongoing talks in Barbados to come up with an “exit plan,” the official said.