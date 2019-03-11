World News
U.S.'s Pompeo criticizes Russia's Rosneft for buying oil from Venezuela

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that Russia’s Rosneft was defying U.S. sanctions by buying oil from Venezuela’s state-owned oil company and helping President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

Speaking to reporters, Pompeo said Russia and Cuba had helped create the crisis in Venezuela.

“Russia’s state-owned oil company, Rosneft, continues to purchase crude oil cargoes from PDVSA, Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, in defiance of U.S. sanctions. And Rosneft’s CEO, Igor Sechin, continues to throw a lifeline to the regime,” Pompeo said.

