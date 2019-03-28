Kremlin: our military specialists are in Venezuela to service arms deals

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov waits before a welcoming ceremony attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian military specialists are in Venezuela to service pre-existing contracts for the supply of Russian arms, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov also said Russia is not interfering in Venezuela’s internal affairs and that the Kremlin hoped other countries would let Venezuelans decide their own fate.

U. S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that “all options” were open to make Russia pull troops out of Venezuela after two Russian air force planes landed outside Caracas on Saturday carrying nearly 100 Russian troops.