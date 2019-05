U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a news conference at a warehouse where international humanitarian aid for Venezuela is being stored, near La Unidad cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged an end to Russian involvement in Venezuela in a call on Wednesday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the State Department said.

Pompeo told Lavrov that Cuban and Russian involvement risks destabilizing Venezuela and upending the relationship between Washington and Moscow, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.