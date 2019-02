People look at the broadcast of the meeting of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, with workers in Caracas, Venezuela February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday issued Venezuela-related sanctions as it ratchets up pressure on the country over an election it says was illegal.

According to the U.S. Treasury, the sanctions target five individuals: Rafael Enrique Bastardo Mendoza, Manuel Ricardo Cristopher Figuera, Ivan Rafael Hernandez Dala, Manuel Salvador Quevedo Fernandez and Hildemaro Jose Rodriguez Mucura. Quevedo Fernandez is Venezuela’s oil minister.