Motorists line up for fuel at a gas station of the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm PDVSA, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday.

“We have continued to expose the corruption of (Venezuelan President Nicolas) Maduro and his cronies and today’s action ensures they can no longer loot the assets of the Venezuelan people,” Bolton told reporters at a briefing on Monday.