U.S. State Department warns citizens against travel to Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday warned Americans not to travel to Venezuela, citing crime, civil unrest, poor health infrastructure and the arbitrary arrest of U.S. citizens.

The department’s decision to raise its travel advisory level to “do not travel” came after President Donald Trump last week recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president. Washington has withdrawn non-emergency personnel from Venezuela and imposed sanctions on the state-owned oil firm.