U.S. sanctions target Cuba's role in propping up Venezuela government: Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that sanctions imposed by Washington on ships transporting Venezuelan crude to Cuba target Havana’s role in propping the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“Cuba has been an underlying force fueling Venezuela’s descent into crisis. Treasury is taking action against vessels and entities transporting oil, providing a lifeline to keep the illegitimate Maduro regime afloat,” Mnuchin said in a statement.