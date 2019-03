Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a meeting with businessmen and officials in Moscow, Russia March 20, 2019. Alexander Nemenov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States has yet to request a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Venezuela, the Kremlin was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Saturday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he will probably talk to Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping about the crisis in Venezuela.