Trump says Russian military must leave Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Fabiana Rosales, wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Russian soldiers needed to leave Venezuela, days after a Russian military contingent arrived just outside of Caracas, saying “all options” were open to make that happen.

“Russia has to get out,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Asked how that could be accomplished, Trump said: “We’ll see. All options are open.”