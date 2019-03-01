U.S. revokes visas of 49 people aligned with Venezuela's Maduro: State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday revoked the visas of 49 individuals aligned with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to the State Department, a move intended to pressure Maduro to step down.
The State Department said it was imposing visa restrictions on “individuals responsible for undermining Venezuela’s democracy” and that the policy would be applied “to numerous Maduro-aligned officials and their families.”
