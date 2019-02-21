Bolton says Venezuela U.N. military attache backs Guaido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said on Wednesday that Venezuela’s U.N. military attache has formally recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president, increasing pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“Venezuela’s military attache to the United Nations, Colonel Pedro Chirinos, has announced his official recognition of Juan Guaido as Interim President of Venezuela,” national security adviser John Bolton said in a note on Twitter.