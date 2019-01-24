Pompeo asks to brief U.N. Security Council on Venezuela: envoy

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits during a meeting with Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al-Said (not pictured) at the Beit Al Baraka Royal Palace in Muscat, Oman January 14, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo has asked to brief the U.N. Security Council on Venezuela on Saturday, South Africa’s United Nations Ambassador Jerry Matjila told reporters on Thursday.

Washington on Wednesday recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president and has called on other countries to do the same. Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro has responded by cutting diplomatic ties with the United States and ordering the country’s diplomats to leave.