Pompeo says U.S. working on getting humanitarian aid to Venezuela

MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States is still working on plans to get humanitarian aid delivered to Venezuela after troops loyal to President Nicolas Maduro violently drove back foreign aid convoys last weekend.

“We are hopeful that over the next couple of weeks, we can really begin to make a dent in that problem. It is a big problem,” Pompeo told reporters while flying to the Philippines from Vietnam.