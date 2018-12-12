Russia tells U.S. their bombers to leave Venezuela Friday: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has told the United States that two of their strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons will leave Venezuela on Friday, the White House said on Wednesday, ending a deployment that angered Washington.
“We have spoken with representatives of Russia and have been informed that their military aircraft, which landed in Venezuela, will be leaving on Friday and going back to Russia,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in an email sent to Reuters.
Reporting by Jonathan Landay; Editing by Mary Milliken and Jonathan Oatis