Trump bars entry to U.S. of senior Venezuelan officials, families: proclamation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday barring senior members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government and their families from entering the United States, part of his push to oust Maduro.

The ban includes all government officials with a rank of vice minister or above, all military members with a rank of colonel or above, members of a pro-government legislature called the Constituent Assembly, and all of their immediate family members.