Trump could recognize opposition leader as Venezuela's president-sources

Juan Guaido, President of the Venezuela's National Assembly, attends a session in Caracas, Venezuela January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump could recognize Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate president as soon as Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Amid street protests in Venezuela, the Trump administration is preparing an announcement of its formal support for Guaido, head of the opposition-led Congress, but is waiting to see whether he will declare himself interim president, something he has so far refrained from doing, the sources told Reuters.