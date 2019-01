Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is sworn in by Venezuela's Supreme Court President Maikel Moreno, during the ceremonial swearing-in for his second presidential term, at the Supreme Court in Caracas, Venezuela January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for usurpation of power on Thursday, as the South American leader was sworn in to second term in office that governments around the world described as illegitimate.