U.S. opposes new vote in Venezuela with Maduro still in power: Bolton

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks during a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

LIMA (Reuters) - Washington is opposed to new elections in Venezuela while President Nicolas Maduro remains in power because his government could manipulate the electoral system in his favor, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Lima, Peru, which is hosting a summit on Venezuela on Tuesday, Bolton said ongoing talks between Maduro’s government and the opposition in Barbados were “not serious” and were allowing Maduro to buy time.