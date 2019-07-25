U.S. sanctions Maduro stepsons over Venezuela food scam -website

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro addresses members of CARICOM at a plenary session during the 40th Heads of government meeting at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States imposed Venezuela-related sanctions on Thursday against 10 individuals, including the stepsons of leader Nicholas Maduro and 13 entities, according to the Treasury Department website.

Those targeted include Colombian nationals Alex Saab and Alvaro Enrique Pulido, it said, as well as Walter, Yosser and Yoswal Gavidia, Maduro’s stepsons.

