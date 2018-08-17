FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 17, 2018 / 3:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. urges restraint, independent probe into Aug. 4 Venezuela explosions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday said it supported the creation of an independent commission to investigate explosions in Caracas during a speech by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month, criticizing his government’s response as arbitrary.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela August 13, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

“The United States condemns the political violence that occurred on Aug. 4, and urges the Maduro regime to respect the rule of law, exercise restraint, and safeguard the presumption of innocence for all accused,” the U.S. State Department said.

“The Venezuelan government’s response to this incident has been to arbitrarily detain some individuals and a failure to follow due process,” it added.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.