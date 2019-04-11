Washington may discuss Spain's Repsol in Venezuela in coming days: U.S. envoy

The corporate logo of Repsol is seen in their office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MADRID (Reuters) - The United States will discuss Spanish oil company Repsol’s activity in Venezuela in the next few days, U.S. Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams said on Thursday.

Asked whether he has talked about Repsol during his visit to Portugal and Spain, Abrams said; “I think there will be decisions made in Washington in coming days about this.”

Abrams also said further sanctions against Nicolas Maduro’s government had been discussed during his visit but that any decision needed to be made by the European Union.