World News
January 15, 2019 / 5:56 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Venezuela's opposition-run Congress declares Maduro a usurper

1 Min Read

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly to present his annual state of the nation in Caracas, Venezuela January 14, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition-run Congress on Tuesday approved a statement declaring President Nicolas Maduro a usurper, following a widely boycotted 2018 election and a disputed inauguration last week.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below