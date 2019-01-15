Venezuela's opposition-run Congress declares Maduro a usurper
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a special session of the National Constituent Assembly to present his annual state of the nation in Caracas, Venezuela January 14, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS
CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s opposition-run Congress on Tuesday approved a statement declaring President Nicolas Maduro a usurper, following a widely boycotted 2018 election and a disputed inauguration last week.