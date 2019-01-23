Venezuelan forces fire tear gas at opposition protesters: Reuters images

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas at opposition demonstrators blocking a highway in capital Caracas on Wednesday, amid growing pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro, Reuters images showed.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido earlier declared himself interim president of the crisis-stricken country, receiving backing from the United States and several Latin American governments. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across Venezuela to demand Maduro step aside.
Reporting by Caracas Newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien