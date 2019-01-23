World News
Venezuelan forces fire tear gas at opposition protesters: Reuters images

A man on a scooter lifts his hand opposite a security forces officer during a protest of opposition supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas at opposition demonstrators blocking a highway in capital Caracas on Wednesday, amid growing pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro, Reuters images showed.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido earlier declared himself interim president of the crisis-stricken country, receiving backing from the United States and several Latin American governments. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across Venezuela to demand Maduro step aside.

Reporting by Caracas Newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

