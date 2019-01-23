Venezuelan forces fire tear gas at opposition protesters: Reuters images

Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest of opposition supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan security forces fired tear gas at opposition demonstrators blocking a highway in capital Caracas on Wednesday, amid growing pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro, Reuters images showed.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido earlier declared himself interim president of the crisis-stricken country, receiving backing from the United States and several Latin American governments. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across Venezuela to demand Maduro step aside.