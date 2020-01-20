Pompeo says will be more action by United States to support Venezuelan opposition

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the III Hemispheric Anti-Terrorism Ministerial Conference at the Francisco de Paula Santander General Police Cadet School, in Bogota, Colombia January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA (Reuters) - There will be more action by the United States to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, after meeting with Guaido on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bogota.

The South American country, which is suffering hyperinflation under the leadership of President Nicolas Maduro, is a failed state, Pompeo added.

Guaido, recognized as his crisis-ridden nation’s legitimate president by more than 50 countries including the United States, defied a court order to travel to Colombia. He said is proceeding from the neighboring country to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum.