Members of the Venezuelan security forces stand guard near of the residence of Ivan Simonovis, a former police commissioner, in Caracas, Venezuela May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan ex police commissioner Ivan Simonovis has left his home despite being under house arrest, opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday.

Simonovis’ escape follows the surprise April 30 release of former mayor Leopoldo Lopez, who was under house arrest until agents of the Sebin intelligence service helped him escape amid a failed uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

