Venezuela opposition leader Ledezma flees to Colombia: media
November 17, 2017 / 2:56 PM / in 16 minutes

Venezuela opposition leader Ledezma flees to Colombia: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Antonio Ledezma, who was detained in 2015 on allegations of coup-plotting but had been under house arrest in Caracas, has fled over the border to Colombia, media in both countries said on Friday.

People hold portraits of opposition leader Antonio Ledezma during a news conference at the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

“Welcome to freedom!” tweeted former Colombian President Andres Pastrana, who is close to Venezuela’s opposition. Ledezma’s family, lawyer and political party did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking confirmation.

Reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Andrew Cawthorne

