Venezuela opposition leader Ledezma flees to Colombia: media

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Antonio Ledezma, who was detained in 2015 on allegations of coup-plotting but had been under house arrest in Caracas, has fled over the border to Colombia, media in both countries said on Friday.
“Welcome to freedom!” tweeted former Colombian President Andres Pastrana, who is close to Venezuela’s opposition. Ledezma’s family, lawyer and political party did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking confirmation.
