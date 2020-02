FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday his decision to allow transactions in dollars in the South American country’s embattled economy was “correct,” describing it as a decision taken “in the midst of a war.”