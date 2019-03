Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures after a meeting with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno (R) in Salinas, Ecuador March 2, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Tapia

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Saturday he would return to Venezuela from Ecuador, where he was meeting with President Lenin Moreno during a tour of Latin American nations to muster support.

Guaido told reporters that he was calling for new protests on Monday and Tuesday in Venezuela. He did not say when or how he planned to return.