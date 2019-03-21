Venezuela's Guaido says intelligence agents detained his chief of staff

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday intelligence agents had detained his chief of staff following a pre-dawn raid, signaling that President Nicolas Maduro may be cracking down on the opposition’s challenge to his rule.

Personal belongings are seen on the floor at the residence of Roberto Marrero, chief of staff to opposition leader Juan Guaido, after he was detained by Venezuelan intelligence agents, according to legislators, in Caracas, Venezuela March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a post on Twitter on Thursday, called for Roberto Marrero’s immediate release and said “we will hold accountable those involved.” The United States has repeatedly warned Maduro not to move against Guaido.

Guaido invoked the constitution in January to assume the interim presidency after declaring Maduro’s 2018 re-election a fraud, and has been recognized by dozens of Western nations as the country’s legitimate leader.

Maduro, who has overseen a dramatic collapse of the OPEC nation’s economy, has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and said he should “face justice,” but has not explicitly ordered his arrest.

“They have kidnapped @Robertomarrero, my chief of staff,” Guaido said in a post on Twitter, adding the Caracas residences of Marrero and opposition legislator Sergio Vergara had been raided before dawn. “We do not know their whereabouts. They should be freed immediately.”

“Look after the president,” Marrero said in a voice message sent to reporters by Guaido’s press team, as he reported that agents were trying to enter his house. The press team also sent a video of another opposition lawmaker showing damage to the door of Marrero’s home and a broken lock.

“The United States condemns raids by Maduro’s security services and detention of Roberto Marrero,” Pompeo said on Twitter.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dozens of countries including the United States, major European powers and most South American nations have backed Guaido and say Maduro’s rule is illegitimate.

Maduro says his government is the victim of an “economic war” led by his political adversaries and blames U.S. financial and oil sector sanctions for the country’s situation.

Guaido traveled around South America in February to drum up diplomatic support for his government, defying a travel ban imposed by the pro-government Supreme Court. He later entered the country via Venezuela’s principal airport without being detained by immigration officials.

Since January, Venezuelan authorities have arrested over 1,000 people in connection with anti-government demonstrations, rights groups say.

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Wednesday that Venezuelan security forces, backed by pro-government militias, have quashed peaceful protests with the excessive use of force, killings and torture.

Venezuela is reeling from annual inflation topping 2 million percent, which has fueled malnutrition and preventable disease and spurred an exodus of more than 3 million citizens in since 2015.