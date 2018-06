CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday named Delcy Rodriguez, the head of the Constituent Assembly, as executive vice president, replacing Tareck El Aissami.

National Constituent Assembly President Delcy Rodriguez talks to the media after a hearing of the Truth Commission in Caracas, Venezuela June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

El Aissami will become Industry and National Production Minister, Maduro said on Twitter.