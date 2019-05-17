Venezuela's Maduro says Norway talks sought 'peaceful agenda' with opposition

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a broadcast regarding the government housing programs in Caracas, Venezuela May 16, 2019. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday that two of his envoys went to Norway this week to begin “exploration” into a dialogue with the opposition to “build a peaceful agenda.”

The South American country was plunged into a deep power struggle in January when opposition leader Juan Guaido invoked the country’s constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing Maduro’s 2018 re-election was illegitimate.